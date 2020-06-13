Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry

New Delhi, June 13: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday added loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of COVID-19 symptoms. The ministry issued new clinical management of the disease in which these two symptoms were added. Now, there are eight clinical features of the deadly virus. The other seven symptoms of the disease are - fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhoea. Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?

The ministry in the new set of protocols said that people infected by the novel coronavirus are the main source of infection. It added, “Direct person-to-person transmission occurs through close contact, mainly through respiratory droplets that are released when the infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.” Infection can also occur if a person touches a surface infected with these droplets and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

The ministry discussed the matter in a meeting of the National Task Force on COVID-19 on June 7. However, no consensus on the matter was reached then. Most patients with COVID-19 predominantly have a respiratory tract infection associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, in a small proportion of cases, they can progress to a more severe and systemic disease characterized by the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

On Saturday, India reported the highest single-day spike on 11,458 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Till now, 3,08,993 people have contracted COVID-19. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease. The death toll also rose to 8,884. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country, where COVID-19 cases crossed one lakh-mark.

