Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): Security was heightened at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday after access to the gurdwara located within the airport premises was restricted due to safety concerns. Police confirmed that there was no drone activity and urged the public to not believe or circulate misinformation.

Speaking to ANI, ACP Airport, Amritsar, Yadwinder Singh said, "Situation is peaceful. Some rumours are being spread. But there is adequate security. It is peaceful now, there is no drone activity. People should not panic. I appeal to the media to verify the reports coming to them and then display them. It is essential to verify the false rumours being spread by people."

Also Read | Amritsar: Authorities in Punjab Advise Residents To Observe Caution, Not To Create Panic Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Security personnel continue to be stationed outside the airport, and movement is being monitored. Devotees visiting Gurdwara Santsar ji, located inside the airport premises, are being denied entry due to precautionary security measures.

A devotees said, "This is Baba Guru Nanak's Gurdwara inside the airport premises. I have been coming here every Sunday for the past eight years. It is closed now, I am going back."

Also Read | Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Passenger Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Despite Ceasefire Agreement Brokered by US.

Another devotee Dhyan Singh told ANI, "We had come to the Gurdwara to pay obeisance. I go there every Sunday. But today, it is closed due to security reasons."

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the situation remained under control, with no drone activity, firing, or shelling reported during the night in both Pathankot and Firozpur.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)