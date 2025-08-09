New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Karkardooma Court on Friday granted bail to six persons accused in Kunal murder case of Seelampur in North East Delhi. These accused persons were chargesheeted without arrest by a Delhi court. Two accused, namely Zikra and Sahil Malik, are in judicial custody.

Kunal was allegedly murdered by the accused persons in April this year.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anmol Nohria granted bail to six accused, namely Zahida, Nafees, Vikas, Shahid alias Shuaib, Anas and Aneesh, subject to filing bail bond of Rs. 25,000 and one surety in the like amount.

The court has supplied a copy of the charge sheet to the accused persons. Advocate Waris Ali appeared for Sahil Ansari and other accused persons. The accused Vikas was represented by advocates Hitesh Pandey and Vivek Singh.

The court had issued summons to six accused persons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet of the Delhi Police on July 26.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Lady Don Zikra and seven other persons accused in the Kunal Murder case.

This charge sheet has been filed under sections of murder, criminal Conspiracy and other offences. This charge sheet has been filed for offence under section 103 (1), 61 (2), 351 (3), 3 (5), 249 (a), 238 (a) BNS.

On April 21, the Karkardooma Court remanded Lady Don Zikra in judicial custody after police interrogation. Sahil was remanded in two days' police custody. Thereafter, Sahil was also remanded in judicial custody. (ANI)

