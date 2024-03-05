Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday denied bail to the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, whose pistol was used to gun down Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.

The police arrested Amarendra Mishra under the Arms Act, as Noronha, a local businessman and 'social worker', had allegedly used his weapon to kill Ghosalkar during a Facebook live session in suburban Borivali last month and later killed himself.

According to the police, Noronha had used a pistol for which Mishra held a license.

Mishra was booked under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act, which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it.

Additional sessions judge Rajesh Sasne rejected the accused's bail application.

The detailed order was not available as yet.

Public prosecutor Iqbal Sonkar, who represented the police, opposed the plea, citing that a probe was on to ascertain whether Mishra received any money for handing the firearm to Noronha and if the weapon was used in any other crime.

The police were also investigating to find out if Mishra had trained Noronha for the shooting, he said.

Noronha, who faced many cases, was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars.

While there was a tussle between Ghosalkar (40) and Noronha, who had political aspirations, the latter suspected the former of implicating him in the rape case, his wife told the police.

