Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to observe January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as 'Parakram Diwas', saying the freedom fighter was a symbol of bravery.

"We welcome the move. Bose showed unparalleled bravery and valour during the freedom movement," Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Union minister Arvind Sawant said.

"On the same day, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is celebrated," he said, adding that both the leaders belonged to different eras and cannot be compared.

"However, both of them showed similar traits," he said.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel had on Tuesday said the government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, however, criticised the Centre's decision, with a party leader saying that the move appeared to be a "stunt" keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls in the state, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji.

