New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Amit Yadav has been appointed as the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday.

Prior to this appointment, Yadav, a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, was posted as the additional secretary, department of commerce in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Yadav succeeds Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990-batch officer, as the civic body's chairman.

Bhalla will now be the new and renewable energy secretary.

Bhalla, who was appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Ministry of New and Renewal Energy last week, will take over as the secretary after incumbent Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi completes his term this month-end.

