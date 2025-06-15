New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Senior IPS officer R A Chandra Sekhar has been appointed as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a personnel ministry order.

Sekhar, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kerala cadre, is currently serving as special director in the Intelligence Bureau.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Sekhar's appointment as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post on or after August 1, 2025, the order dated June 14 said.

Sekhar will take over the new role after the superannuation of incumbent Harinath Mishra end of next month, officials said.

The Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

In an another order, Special Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sunil Kumar Jha, has been appointed as Director General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Jha, a 1993-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed to the post for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on January 31, 2027.

He will succeed Vivek Srivastava, who is due to retire on June 30.

