Nashik, Jul 4 (PTI) Time has come to lift lockdown to revive the economy, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday.

The lockdown can continue in areas where the coronavirus situation is "out of control", he said, speaking to reporters here.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, till July 31.

"Time has come to lift the lockdown. It is a question of boosting the economy of Maharashtra and India," the senior NCP leader said.

"People are not getting food, there are no jobs, the economy has collapsed, the government's revenues have been hit. Lockdown is fine where the (virus) situation is out of control," he added.

