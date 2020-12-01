Nashik (Maha), Dec 1 (PTI) As many as seven people were injured in a fire caused by LPG cylinder leakage at Bharat Nagar slum here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in a house near Aksa Masjid.

Also Read | GHMC Election 2020: With Low Voter Turnout, Hyderabad Local Body Polls Receive Lukewarm Response.

There was leakage from an LPG cylinder in the house and when somebody tried to light a stove, there was a flare- up, police said.

Four members of the family and three guests who were staying overnight were injured.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Will Clarify Position on Homeopathic Preventive Treatment for COVID-19, Reserves Verdict.

All of them have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital and the condition of four of them is serious, an official said.

The family hails from Bihar, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)