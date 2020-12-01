Hyderabad, December 1: The GHMC elections 2020 concluded on Tuesday with an overall 42 per cent (approx) voters turnout. The elections for 150 divisions was conducted today, starting from 7 am in the morning. Arrangements were made for 74.67 lakh voters, across 9,101 polling stations to vote in the local body election. The voting closed at 6 p.m and voters arriving at polling station were denied permission. However, They were given a chance to win the right to vote if they were at the polling station within six hours. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Voting Begins For GHMC Polls, 1,122 Candidates in Fray For 150 Seats; Check Details. The GHMC elections 2020 concluded on Tuesday with an overall 42 per cent (approx) voters turnout. The elections for 150 divisions was conducted today, starting from 7 am in the morning. Arrangements were made for 74.67 lakh voters, across 9,101 polling stations to vote in the local body election. The voting closed at 6 p.m and voters arriving at polling station were denied permission. However, They were given a chance to win the right to vote if they were at the polling station within six hours.

India News | TRS, BJP Workers Clash During GHMC Polls. The turnout in this election was worse than in the past. The first GHMC elections were held in 2009 with an overall voter turnout of 42.04 per cent. The overall voter turnout was 42 per cent in 2010, and 45.27 per cent in 2016 elections. Many people believe that the corona effect lead to the drop in voter turnout. With a series of holidays lined-up, many private companies do not give leave to employees even after the government announces a holiday.