Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) At least seven people went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in the river Ganga river near Patna on Friday, a senior government official said.

Patna, District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI that the mishap took place at around 2.30 pm near Mahveer Tola ghat when the boat carrying 14 people overturned midway.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update for New Year's Eve: No Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Post 9 PM on December 31, Says DMRC.

"The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the river Ganga. While seven people managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, seven others went missing", the DM said.

A search operation was launched by the state disaster relief force to trace the seven missing persons, he said, adding that the missing persons could not be traced.

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Down by USD 691 Million to USD 562.81 Billion in 2nd Consecutive Week of Decline.

"We will engage personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NBDRF) to trace the missing persons on Saturday", the DM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)