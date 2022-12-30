New Delhi, Dec 30: In an effort to manage crowd on New Year's eve, commuters won't be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station post 9 p.m. However, passengers will be allowed to enter till the departure of the last train.
A statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) read: "To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve (December 31, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train." New Year’s Eve 2023: Delhi Police To Deploy Additional Force To Ensure Safety Amid Celebrations; Several Restrictions To Be Imposed on Dec 31.
The DMRC has also asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
The Rajiv Chowk metro station -located on the Blue Line- is the nearest station to Connaught Place area, a hub for party-goers. On occasions like New Year's eve, people gather in huge numbers to celebrate. Christmas, New Year 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).
The DMRC took to Twitter to share the news 'New Year's Eve update'.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).