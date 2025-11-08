Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Seven Naxals with a total bounty of Rs 37 lakhs on their head surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Gariyaband district on Friday.

"I believe this is a historic success. 7 Naxalite members of the Udanti area committee have surrendered today," Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra told ANI.

"For 25 years, security forces have been working tirelessly to weaken and dismantle the Naxalite organisation... These people have chosen the right path... They carried a total bounty of Rs 37 lakh on their heads. They had six weapons with them," he added.

In October, 21 Naxals, including Keshkal Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, along with 13 women cadres and eight male cadres carrying 18 weapons, surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Bastar.

Earlier this week, Inspector General of Police Bastar P Sundarraj said that they were hopeful to fulfil their goal to make Chhattisgarh naxal-free by March 31, 2026, and in the last 20 months, more than 2200 naxals joined the mainstream.

Speaking to ANI, P Sundarraj said, "Left Wing Extremism has been a bigger security challenge not just for Bastar and Chhattisgarh but the major part of the country for the last few decades. The last few years have been very decisive for the security forces in the Bastar region. In the last two seasons, we have recovered over 450 Naxalite bodies in the Bastar region. In this period, the bodies of top naxal cadres like Basavaraju and others were recovered. In the last couple of months, more than 300 Maoist cadres, including the Central committee and Politburo members and other Divisional committee members, have decided to shun violence and join the mainstream."

"Due to this, in the last 20 months, more than 2200 Naxals joined the mainstream. These surrendered Naxals are given skills development training to join the mainstream after rehabilitation. We have a complete package to train them. They are also given economic benefits and monetary assistance," he added.

He further said that as a result of the comprehensive action plan, they have recovered over 450 naxal bodies in the last couple of seasons in the Bastar region. (ANI)

