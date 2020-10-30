Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 3,543 with seven new cases coming to light on Friday, a senior civic official said.

Of these, 3,101 patients have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and Dharavi currently has only 133 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Rajgir (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres and having a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)