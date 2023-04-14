Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Day temperatures continued to rise in south Bengal on Friday, with heatwave conditions prevailing at several places, the Met Department said.

Kolkata recorded the maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, while in adjoining Salt Lake, the mercury rose to 42.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

Panagarh registered the highest day temperature in the state at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

“Persistent high day and night temperatures in south Bengal, hovering around and above the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the past several days, are due to westerly and northwesterly winds from the Chotanagpur plateau region and absence of moisture in the air,” a senior Met official said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Kolkata, Dum Dum, Uluberia, Diamond Harbour, Haldia, Magra and Krishnanagar, the department said.

It has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places in almost all districts of south Bengal till April 17.

