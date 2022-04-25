New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Bad weather conditions, paired with strong wind, have affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night.

According to Delhi airport sources, Flight UK940 (Air Vistara) from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport for a safe landing.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Group of Intellectuals, Academicians Led by SC Advocate Monika Arora Publishes 'Fact-Finding' Report.

"Few flights have been diverted for safe landing and other delayed. The regular flight operations will be commenced as strong winds settle down," he added.

Earlier, SpiceJet tweeted: "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Also Read | Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Rearrested for 'Assaulting' Policewoman After Getting Bail in Case Over Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi.

All airlines have messaged or updated passengers via social media regarding delay in flight operations due to bad weather at Delhi airport.

The India Meteorological Department, in a tweet, had predicted rain and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds "likely to continue over Northeast India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)