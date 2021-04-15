New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Several shanties gutted after a major fire broke out at the Shahid Bhagat Singh Camp of Delhi's Paschimpuri on Wednesday night.

According to SK Dua, the Divisional Fire Officer, no causalities have been reported so far in a fire that broke out at the Shahid Bhagat Singh Camp of Delhi's Paschimpuri

"A call about the blaze was received around 9.55 pm and 26 fire tenders were pressed into action," Dua told

He further said that the fire is under control.

"Inspite of the fact that the place was congested, the fire officers have done a good job," he added.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)