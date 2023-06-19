Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Shahid Rafiq, a student from the Pahari ethnic group of Jammu and Kashmir, has secured the third position in his school in the Class 10 examination.

Hailing from a small border village of Tetwal in Karnah, Kupwara, Shahid said, "The road to success was not an easy one. We had to travel 6 kilometres every day to reach the school. However, I remained focused on my studies and worked hard to achieve this result."

When asked about his future plans, Shahid said he wanted to become an IAS officer.

Shahid's family is overjoyed with his remarkable achievement.

His father, Mohammed Rafiq Banday, a school teacher, said, "I am extremely proud of my son's accomplishment. He has shown great dedication and commitment. I am confident he will achieve great things in life."

The recently declared results of the class 10 examination by the J&K Board of School Education have revealed an overall pass percentage of 79.89 per cent. The pass percentage for boys stands at 78.23 per cent, while for girls at 81.68 per cent.

Shahid's success story serves as an inspiration to countless other students, demonstrating that with determination and hard work, one can overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

His journey highlights the potential of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and reinforces the importance of quality education in shaping a brighter future for the region.

As Shahid sets his sights on the path to becoming an IAS Officer, he serves as a role model for others, proving that dreams can be turned into reality with perseverance and a strong will.

His achievement is a testament to the power of education and the transformative impact it can have on individuals and communities alike.

The entire community joins Shahid's family in congratulating him on his outstanding achievement, and they wish him the best as he embarks on his journey towards a successful and fulfilling career as an IAS Officer. (ANI)

