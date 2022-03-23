New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil on Wednesday gave Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the increases in prices of LPG cooking gas and fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Also Read | Twitter Users Can Now Create & Share GIFs Using the In-App Camera on iOS.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Swearing-In Ceremony: With Over 150 Vertical Gardens, Lucknow Begins To Bloom for the Grand Oath Taking Ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha against rising fuel prices in the country.

The Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium after the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold a discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)