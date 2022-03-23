More than 150 vertical gardens and over 5,000 flower pots have been put up on Shaheed Path and its service lane that will bring hundreds of VIP dignitaries and other guests to Ekana Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath government on March 25.

The entire city is being decked up and will bear a resplendent look on March 25 when Yogi Adityanath will take oath for the second term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of Union ministers, chief ministers, and other dignitaries. Yogi Adityanath Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP To Hold a Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony on March 25 at Ikana Stadium.

The 16-km stretch of Shaheed Path from the airport to the stadium is being spruced up on a war footing. Roads are being repaired, medians and grills are being painted, trees being pruned, and graffiti and promotional messages are being erased.

Additional chief secretary, urban development department, Rajneesh Dube said that in view of movement of VIPs all streetlights are functional and decked up with coloured LED strips.

A team of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials inspected all the streetlights on the road parallel to Gomti river and connecting Shaheed Path to Janeshwar Mishra park in Gomti Nagar. The stadium has been divided into 10 zones, each to be headed by a senior officer to ensure solid waste management.

About 27,000 chairs have been put up on the ground while the stands have the capacity to accommodate 50,000 spectators. The LMC is also setting up 27 mobile toilets, besides the 80 washrooms in the stadium complex, 16 of which will be reserved for VIPs and state guests.

The corporation will also deploy 400 sanitation workers at the stadium from Friday apart from putting up trash bins and signage discouraging people from littering.

