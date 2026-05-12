India News | Sharad Pawar Urges PM Modi to Convene All-party Meeting, Consult Experts Amid West Asia Crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting and hold consultations with economic experts amid concerns over the impact of the West Asia crisis on India.

In an X post, Pawar alleged that the Prime Minister's recent announcements in the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia could have far-reaching economic consequences and had created unease among citizens, businesses and investors.

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"Against the backdrop of the unstable and warlike situation in the Middle East, two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some announcements. These are likely to have far-reaching impacts on the country's economy. The sudden nature of these announcements has created an atmosphere of unease among ordinary citizens, the industry-business sector, as well as investors. This situation is certainly a cause for concern," Pawar said.

The NCP chief asked PM Modi to consult leaders from across party lines and take them into confidence.

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"Considering the seriousness of this issue, the Prime Minister should convene an all-party meeting under his own chairmanship. Involving leaders from all parties in the decision-making process on matters of national interest is extremely essential for the welfare of the country," Pawar said.

He further said the Centre should also immediately consult economists to assess the situation comprehensively.

"Given the current international situation, the central government must prioritise greater sensitivity and broad consultations. Along with this, the Prime Minister should immediately call a meeting with renowned economic experts in the country, representatives from the industry sector, and relevant specialists to conduct a thorough review of the situation. A comprehensive discussion on future policies should be held," he said.

The senior leader further said, "Building confidence and stability among the people of the country should be the government's topmost priority in the current circumstances."

His remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

The conflict in West Asia has led to a global energy crisis amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a significant maritime route for oil trade in the Gulf region. (ANI)

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