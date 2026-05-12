NEET UG 2026 ‘Paper Leak’ Controversy: What We Know So Far About ‘Guess Paper’ Allegations

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India’s largest medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026, is facing scrutiny after allegations emerged that exam-related material circulated before the test, prompting a multi-state investigation led by Rajasthan police authorities. The exam, conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates, is the sole gateway to undergraduate medical admissions across the country, including MBBS and other allied courses.

Officials have not confirmed any breach of official exam security systems, but investigations are underway into whether circulated material showed similarities with the question paper. NEET UG 2026 on May 3: Exam Day Checklist, Dress Code, Reporting Time and Banned Items List.

NEET UG 2026 ‘Paper Leak’ Controversy

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

NEET UG 2026 ‘Paper Leak’ Controversy: Allegations Under Investigation

The probe is being led by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), which is examining claims that a handwritten and digital “guess paper” containing around 410 questions circulated ahead of the exam.

Officials, including SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal, said preliminary analysis identified similarities between portions of the circulated material and questions in the Biology and Chemistry sections. Authorities have stated that roughly 120 question overlaps are under review, but have not drawn any final conclusions. NEET UG 2026 Exam To Be Held Today Across 551 Cities in India; Over 22.79 Lakh Candidates To Appear for the Examination.

How the Material Allegedly Circulated

Investigators believe the document originated through a network linked to coaching hubs in Rajasthan, particularly in Sikar district, a major education centre. According to officials, a medical student from Churu studying in Kerala is believed to have shared the material with contacts in Rajasthan, from where it reportedly spread through coaching networks and messaging platforms.

Authorities also said the material was circulated via encrypted messaging apps and marked as forwarded multiple times in chat histories. Some reports from the investigation suggest the document was being exchanged for money, though officials are still verifying financial transactions and pricing claims.

Detentions and Expanding Probe

As of now, investigators have detained multiple individuals across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, including a suspect identified as Manish from Jaipur. Police are also examining the role of individuals linked to consultancy and coaching services in Sikar, as part of a broader effort to trace how the material moved across districts.

Officials say the investigation is also focused on mapping the financial trail and identifying how widely the material may have been distributed.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has maintained that the exam was conducted under strict security measures, including GPS-tracked transport of question papers, biometric verification, AI-assisted CCTV monitoring, and network jammers at centres.

The agency has stated that it received reports of alleged irregularities after the exam and forwarded them to central agencies for verification. Officials have described the matter as an ongoing inquiry and have not confirmed any systemic breach.

The issue has also triggered political reactions, with leaders raising concerns about repeated irregularities in competitive examinations. However, official investigations are still underway and no final findings have been announced. The current scrutiny comes less than two years after the NEET UG 2024 controversy, which led to legal proceedings and administrative changes in the exam authority.

The answer key for NEET UG 2026 has already been released, and candidates will soon be allowed to raise objections. Authorities have not indicated any decision on re-examination. Officials say any further action will depend on the outcome of ongoing investigations into the scale and nature of the alleged irregularities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).