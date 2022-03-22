New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday turned down the invitation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to attend a seminar of CPI(M), on the orders of AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

According to sources, CPI(M) has invited Tharoor and K.V. Thomas to attend a seminar on Centre-State relations during a party event being organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 till April 10.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh MLC Elections 2022: Man Snatches Nomination Papers of Samajwadi Party Candidate Udaiveer Yadav in Etah, Thrashed.

Declining the invitation, Tharoor in his official statement said, "I have discussed with AICC President (Sonia Gandhi) the matter of my participation in the seminar on centre-state relations on the sidelines of the CPI(M) National Party Congress."

"I respect her views in this matter and have conveyed to the organizers my inability to participate," he added.

Also Read | Hindu Girl, Pooja Oad 18-Year-Old Shot in Pakistan After Resisting Abduction.

Tharoor also quoted the reasons for welcoming the invitation in the first place.

"No difference of opinion on the issue of 'centre-state' relation between the two parties and intellectual exchange on policy issue among anti-BJP parties," are some of the reasons Congress leader quoted in his official statement.

However, he also pointed out that issues related to engaging invitations of other political parties and Congress relation with CPI (M) at the national level should be addressed separately.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congres Party President has said that central leadership has given clear instructions to all its leaders against participating in the seminars against the sentiments of Congress party workers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)