Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren on Tuesday underwent plasma therapy at Medanta Hospital here.

Speaking to ANI Naushad Alam, Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi said, "He is better than before, and he underwent the plasma therapy as well. After undergoing the treatment, his health condition is better than before."

Earlier, Soren, along with his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

The information regarding the senior leader and his wife's testing positive was shared by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive.

Their results had, however, come out negative. (ANI)

