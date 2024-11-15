Shillong, Nov 15 (PTI) As the sun set in the quiet Bhoirymbong village in Meghalaya, thousands of music enthusiasts thronged to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday to witness international sensations like Akon and Boney M.

Named after the cherry blossoms that dot the streets in the capital city during winter months, the musical extravaganza opened at the RBDSA Sports Complex with an exciting lineup of international artists as well as music icons of the North East, including Khasi Bloodz and Jessie Lyngdoh.

R&B Superstar Akon in his "Superfan Tour" headlined the opening night of Shillong Cherry Blossom festival, followed by an electric show by legendary group Boney M on their "Farewell Tour", making this a rare opportunity to witness the band live.

The festival was inaugurated Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER (Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region) Jyotiraditya Scindia and tourism minister of Meghalaya Paul Lyngdoh.

"Tourism is a very important part of the overall strategy for our region. And through the department of northeast we are very happy that a lit of support is given and will be given in future," Sangma said.

Scindia said that the "level of energy was not seen anywhere else" that is seen at Cherry Blossom Festival.

"Meghalaya is the abode of clouds and that's what one feels when one is here. Tremendous amount of energy, tremendous amount of tourism potential.

"And I like to say to all of you that Meghalaya is not only the abode of the clouds but Meghalaya is the capital of music. Music for India, music for the rest of Asia," Scindia said.

The evening also witnessed performances by singing sensation Jasleen Royal, international star Lucas, The Great Society, Queen Sensation and Rito Riba.

Like every year, the festival brought together music lovers from different part of the country.

"I have come all the way from Nashik. Boney M has been my grandmother's favourite, my mother's favourite and my favourite. Now to see them live is just ecstatic," Rohit Trivedi, a visitor, told PTI.

Another visitor from Shillong came to the festival to listen to Akon

"I have come here with my friends to listen to Akon. We have been listening to Akon since we were teenagers," she said.

Ashish Chhabaria from Delhi said that he came especially to be a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

"I have been hearing about Cherry Blossom and Meghalaya from last 3-4 years. But this is my first time visiting here. Yes it's really fun just waiting for Boney M, Akon, Kanika Kapoor. To see live, singing and cherry blossom is the best feast," Chhabaria said.

Clean Bandit and acclaimed Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor will perform on day two, followed by a concert by DJ R3HAB.

Local band Khasi Bloodz, SK Korn, and artistes from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) will also showcase their talents, underscoring the festival's commitment to promote regional talents.

For the first time, the festival will also has a designated Japanese Arena, which came as a result of the visit of the Japanese Ambassador to Meghalaya where he noticed the similarities between both the places with blooming cherry being one of them.

The Japan arena will offer a unique fusion of art, anime, and entertainment. This dedicated space will also feature anime screenings to give fans a chance to enjoy popular Japanese animation on the big screen.

