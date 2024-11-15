New Delhi, November 15: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in a domestic fight at their house in outer-north Delhi's Samayapur Badali area, police said on Friday. The incident took place Thursday morning when their children were away at school. Police said the couple had a second marriage. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Neighbour for Intervening in Domestic Dispute With Wife.

An officer said a call regarding the incident was received at 7.30 am. The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. She had multiple stab wounds, the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangulates Girlfriend's Father to Death, Disposes of Body in Shahpur Garhi for Opposing Their Relationship; Arrested After Confessing Crime.

On inquiry, it was found that the couple had fought over a family issue. The husband, Kushal Pal, absconded after the murder but was later nabbed. "A team of police was formed and Pal was arrested on Thursday evening," the officer said.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.