Agra, November 15: In a shocking turn of events, a police constable, Ravi Kumar, found himself in police custody after allegedly demanding a dowry of INR 30 lakh from his bride’s family to proceed with the wedding rituals. The incident unfolded on the night of November 13, when the groom refused to continue the ceremony unless his dowry demand was met. The bride, stunned by the groom's demands, called off the wedding and walked out. The altercation escalated, leading the bride’s father, a sub-inspector in Ghaziabad, to file a complaint.

According to a report by The Times of India, the groom demanded the hefty dowry immediately after the garland exchange ceremony, also known as the "varmala." Despite the bride’s family offering other dowry-related gifts and expenses, which amounted to several lakhs, the groom insisted on receiving the full amount before proceeding with the marriage rituals. The situation escalated, and after hours of negotiation, the bride's family could not comply with the demand, leading to a standstill at the ceremony. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

As tensions rose, the bride, visibly upset by the groom's behaviour, called off the wedding, terming his actions unacceptable. The bride’s father, who is a sub-inspector posted in Ghaziabad, immediately filed a complaint with the Khandauli police. As per the report, in his complaint, the bride’s father mentioned that he had already spent a considerable amount on the wedding preparations, including household goods and other appliances worth several lakhs, which were also part of the dowry. Agra Shocker: Man Takes Minor Girl to Hotel on Pretext of Job, Holds Her Captive and Rapes Her Several Times in UP; Absconding.

Despite this, the groom's unreasonable demand for an additional INR 30 lakh led to the cancellation of the wedding. The case was registered under Section 352 (intention to insult) and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, with a chargesheet set to be submitted in court soon, as per the police.

