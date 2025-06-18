Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): MLA of Shimla Urban and Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation inaugurated the first Customer Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Wednesday in Sanjauli.

A release said that this centre aims to provide enhanced services to consumers and ensure the quick resolution of their issues.

This centre will cater directly to nearly 10,000 water connections and around 35,000 to 40,000 consumers in and around Shimla city, it added.

In addition, the centre will ensure fast, transparent, and satisfactory grievance redressal. A modern queue management system has been installed to prevent unnecessary waiting times for visitors.

With this initiative, SJPNL has taken a significant step towards improving customer services, not only enhancing service quality but also strengthening consumer trust in the organization.

Meanwhile, as part of his development-related initiatives, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan, under the Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district.

While interacting with the teachers, he emphasised providing practical knowledge apart from the routine curriculum and also imparting competitive general knowledge to the students.The Chief Minister also took feedback from teachers regarding various issues and practical problems they were facing.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the students, exploring their general knowledge skills and about their future plans. He encouraged them to set clear targets and work hard with dedication to achieve their dreams. He also advised the students to adopt noble values and ideals in their lives. (ANI)

