Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and said he was a close ally of India who advocated cordial relationship between the two nations.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely tragic demise of former PM of Japan Mr. Shinzo Abe. He was a close ally of India who advocated cordial relationship between both countries. The people of Japan have lost a true statesman of global stature. Rest in peace," Khattar tweeted.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Demands Mid-Term Election in Maharashtra.

Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

Also Read | ED Issues Notice to Amnesty India, CEO Aakar Patel; Imposes Rs 61.72 Crore Penalty Under FEMA.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)