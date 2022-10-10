New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena have submitted their choice of party names and symbols to the Election Commission of India ahead of bypoll for the Andheri East seat which will be held on November 3.

The advocates of both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena today submitted their choice of party names & symbols to the poll panel.

The Election Commission had on Saturday frozen the "bow and arrow" symbol of Shiv Sena, barring both the rival camps from using it in the bypoll.

Both groups have submitted the names of their groups by which they may be recognized by the commission. Both groups have also given choices for the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates for the bye-election.

In its interim order, the poll panel said neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol "bow and arrow".

In its order, ECI had asked both groups to furnish the details of their choices of symbols and party name latest by 1 pm on October 10.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 this year following a split in Shiv Sena.

The commission passed the interim order "in order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence".

"Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol "Bow and Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena'; Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Shivsena; and Both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," the poll panel said. (ANI)

