Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) The Shiv Sena has honoured its commitment by transferring Rs 1 crore to the trust overseeing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

The Sena's clarification came amidst reports quoting Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust, as saying that no money was received from the Shiv Sena as promised, he said.

The foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5 for which the trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The amount was transferred in the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on July 27, the 60th birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said in a statement.

"We have received confirmation and acknowledgement of the amount transfer from the trustee and treasurer (of the trust)," he said in a statement.

We were surprised at reports of Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj saying that no money has been received from the Shiv Sena, Desai said.

During his visit to Ayodhya in March this year, Thackeray had announced Rs 1 crore from his trust for the construction of a Ram temple.

"Today, I want to announce that not from the state government, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple here. It is just a small contribution from our part," he had said.

