Mumbai, February 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reclaim the mayor's post in Mumbai after a 44-year hiatus, as corporator Ritu Tawde emerged as the leading candidate for the upcoming election on Wednesday, February 11. Following the decision by the Shiv Sena (UBT) not to field a challenger, Tawde is expected to be elected unopposed, marking a historic shift in the administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This transition follows the January BMC polls, where the Mahayuti alliance secured a clear majority, effectively ending the Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over Asia’s wealthiest civic body. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026: Who Is Ritu Tawde? Meet the BJP’s Nominee for the Post of Mumbai Mayor.

Candidates in the Fray for Mayor and Deputy Mayor Posts

The ruling Mahayuti alliance formalised its leadership picks this weekend following negotiations between coalition partners.

Mayor Candidate: Ritu Tawde (BJP), a three-time corporator from Ward 132 (Ghatkopar), was named as the alliance's choice for the top post. Tawde, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2012, is known for her active stance on civic issues and previously chaired the BMC's Education Committee.

Deputy Mayor Candidate: Sanjay Ghadi (Shiv Sena - Shinde Faction), a corporator from Magathane (Ward 5), has filed his nomination for the deputy post. Notably, the Shiv Sena has indicated that Ghadi will serve a shortened term of 15 months to allow other corporators within the party an opportunity to hold the office during the five-year tenure.

Unopposed Election and Political Shift

The election, scheduled to take place at the BMC headquarters at 12 PM this Wednesday, became a formality after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) decided not to contest. Opposition leaders cited a desire to maintain "Marathi unity" and avoid a "bad omen" for the city by challenging a Marathi mayoral candidate.

With the BJP securing 89 seats and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena winning 29 in the January polls, the Mahayuti alliance holds a combined total of 118 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member house.

Historical Significance and Background

Ritu Tawde’s elevation marks the first time since Prabhakar Pai (1982-83) that the BJP will hold the mayor's post. For the last quarter-century, the role was synonymous with the undivided Shiv Sena. The mayor's position was reserved this year for a woman candidate from the open category through a government draw of lots. While the role is largely ceremonial - with executive powers resting with the Municipal Commissioner - it carries significant symbolic weight in Mumbai’s political landscape. Mumbai Mayor Seat Reserved for ‘Ladies General’ Category: See Full List of Women Corporators From BJP and Shiv Sena.

Vision for the City

Following her nomination, Tawde emphasised a vision for a "safer, transparent, and developed" Mumbai. The new administration has indicated that infrastructure development, public safety, and water supply will be immediate priorities. Observers note that the split in the deputy mayor's term suggests a strategy by the Mahayuti leadership to keep internal party morale high by rotating key ceremonial roles.

