Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI) : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation following violence in Nagpur.

He alleged that the Home Department, under the Chief Minister, has failed to control crime, stating that the police do not have independent authority over law enforcement.

Speaking to media reporters, Thackeray said, "The sad thing is that law and order is not in the hands of the police. If law and order were in the hands of the police, then what you have been seeing for the last 2-3 years, countless rapes etc, would not have happened. But the Home Department, which is with the Chief Minister, has failed."

Similarly, MLA Bhaskar Jadhav also condemned the violence in Nagpur and said that the government should take strict action against the perpetrators.

He further told ANI that, the incident could have been averted if the government had taken action on time.

The Maharashtra police in Nagpur have registered FIRs against office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

50 individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, also condemned the recent violence in Nagpur and stated that it is a very serious matter. Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra will be intensified.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while speaking on the Nagpur incident, stated that eyewitness reports indicate the violence was pre-planned."Every day, 100-150 two-wheelers are parked in one place in the riot-affected area, but on that day, not a single vehicle belonging to the rioters was found there. How did petrol bombs, sticks, and swords suddenly appear in such large numbers? This was clearly a planned act," he alleged.

"We courageously freed the bow and arrow, which the Shiv Sena had handed over to the Congress," Shinde asserted, adding that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has no right to speak of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as they have accepted the ideas of Aurangzeb.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his stance, emphasising that the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva guided his political decisions. (ANI)

