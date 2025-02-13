New Delhi, February 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday met with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, where he emphasised that governments will come and go, but their relationship will always remain strong. Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were present with Thackeray during the meeting with Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray urged opposition parties to unite and address the growing issues of voter name deletions and the erosion of free and fair elections. Aaditya Thackeray Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Rumblings in MVA After NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Felicitates Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Aaditya Thackeray Meets Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray met with AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/K3hk6V56BD — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

"Shiv Sena UBT had come here to tell him that governments come and go, but our relationship will remain. The people of Delhi know the work he has done in the last 10 years. In this election (in Delhi), the Election Commission had a big role. Be it the INDIA Bloc or all Opposition parties, we must think about what will be our next step as elections in our democracy are not free and fair anymore. It is important to discuss the issue of voter names' deletion," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "All the Shiv Sena leaders and MPs are grateful for meeting Arvind Kejriwal. Aditya Thackeray assured that the foundation of the relationship will remain intact regardless of the result. Discussions were held on electoral irregularities." Earlier today, Thackeray mentioned that he met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi yesterday. Aaditya Thackeray Takes Responsibility of 9-Year-Old Pardi Rape Survivor’s Education, Marriage.

"I met Rahul Gandhi last night. Today, I will be meeting Arvind Kejriwal. Today, the future of your country is in doubt. Today, we don't know where our vote is going amid voter fraud and EVM fraud in the country. Are elections being held in a free and fair manner in our country today? We think we are living in a democracy, but it is no longer a democracy. What happened with us and Kejriwal ji and Congress, could happen with Nitish ji, RJD and Chandrababu ji Naidu in in future," Thackeray told reporters.

"BJP's dream is to break up and finish off every regional party just as they want to do for the democracy of the country," he said. Further, speaking on his meeting with INDIA Bloc leaders, Aditya Thackeray said efforts are being made to prepare the roadmap for the future.

"There are many senior leaders for INDIA Bloc who will prepare its roadmap. INDIA Bloc has joint leadership. There is no one leader. This is not a fight of egos or for one's benefit but a fight for the future of the country," Thackeray added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)