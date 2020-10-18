Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh calling him "Shakuni" who will be relieved only when his party gets destroyed.

"Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata's Shakuni and will be relieved only when he destroys his party," Shivraj said while addressing a public rally here.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: MHA Convenes Meeting of Chief Ministers Tomorrow to Resolve Issue.

Chouhan further said that in one and a quarter years, the Congress pot of sins was filled up which was burst by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rajgarh district's Biaora Assembly constituency will witness a by-poll on November 3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the public rally here to support BJP candidate Narayan Singh Panwar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: NISHAD Party MLA Vijay Mishra and His Son Among 3 Booked for Allegedly Raping Singer.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)