Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Shopian district administration on Wednesday issued a rebuttal in reference to a news item of PTI news agency that was published by local dailies Kashmir Images and Kashmir Observer that claimed 10 Kashmiri Pandit families had fled their village.

It refuted the report titled "10 Kashmiri Pandit Families leave their Village in Shopian" on October 26.

The Shopian District Administration through a statement issued here has termed the claims made by the news agency (PTI) and as published by Kashmir Images and Kashmir Observer Newspapers, regarding Kashmiri Non-migrant Hindu population at Chodrigund Shopian leaving as "baseless" and called it "fake/misinformation", said a press release.

The District Administration made it clear that proper and robust security arrangements have been put in place in the village even in other pockets of Kashmiri Non-migrant Hindu habitations and towns, added the statement.

It has also clarified that due to the onset of winter and after the harvesting period, many families migrate to Jammu and that there are no instances of migration due to fear in the district. (ANI)

