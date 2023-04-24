Srinagar, April 24: Militants shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said here. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village.

The ultras opened fire on Aqib Ahmad Dar (31) at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, they added. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Killed, 10 Injured in Firing Incident in Dangri Area of Rajouri; Search Operation On.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)