Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, January 1. At least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a militant fire in the Danger area of Rajouri. In another incident on Sunday, a civilian was injured here on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said.

3 people killed and 10 injured in the firing incident in Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police & Dist administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries found on the body of injured: Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri https://t.co/obY9JP0NE6 pic.twitter.com/JvpnxpBGU9 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

