Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): A preliminary examination into the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House in which at least 17 people lost their lives indicated that a short circuit caused the massive blaze, a fire department official said on Sunday.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG, Y Nagi Reddy, said, "The preliminary examination shows that the cause was a short circuit."

The cause of death of all the 17 people was smoke inhalation, "nobody had burn injuries," Reddy said.

"There was a fire incident in Krishna Pearls shop and the residential complex in Gulzar House area. The Fire department received the call at 6:16 am and dispatched 11 fire engines with sufficient staff by 6:17 am... The fire department used breathing operators and oxygen masks to rescue the people... The information is that 17 people could not survive... The preliminary examination shows that the cause was a short circuit..." the fire services DG said.

"There was no deficiency in the fire department fighting the fire and rescuing the people... The building had only one entryway of two metres, like a tunnel. There is only one staircase of one metre to access the first and second floors. This made the escape and rescue operation very difficult. By 9 am, the fire was under control... A total of 21 people were inside the building... The cause of death is smoke inhalation; nobody had burn injuries," the fire official said.

The list of the 17 deceased released by the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence includes the names of eight children under the age of 10.

The youngest in the list was identified as one Prathan (1.5 years old). The seven other children have been identified as Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Anuyan (3) and Iddu (4).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the mishap and instructed top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident. He issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

PM Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire and announced an ex gratia, of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.

An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to bring the blaze under control. (ANI)

