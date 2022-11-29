New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Books chronicling the stories and histories of some of the industry leaders in cement, FMCG, dairy, home solutions and IT services have made it to the shortlist of the fourth 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'.

The shortlist announced on Tuesday "honours the painstaking pursuit of notable homegrown businesses as well as offers a commentary on business ecosystems".

Author Narotam Sekhsaria's "Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company", Harish Damodaran's "Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India's Largest Private Dairy Company", TT Jagannathan and Sandhya Mendonca's "Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company", Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico" by Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan and "Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India's IT Revolution" by Harish Mehta have made the cut.

"It was great to see a diverse set of stories straddling most of Independent India's economic history and key sectors of the economy. In a world obsessed with 'present-ism', it's good to go back to a bit of history and see how entrepreneurs created long lasting, sustainable businesses by overcoming their own unique challenges - valuable lessons that are as relevant today as they were decades ago," Manish Sabharwal, chairman Teamlease and chairman of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize Jury said in a statement.

Instituted in 2019 to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories for the world, the award offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakh -- making it the "biggest book prize" in the country to honour authors transforming the business ecosystem with their creativity.

Amrit Raj's book "Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield," a gripping account of how a strong Indian brand became global, was the winner of 2021 'Gaja Capital Business Book Prize'.

The winner of this year's prize will be announced in January 2023. MAH

