Sultanpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel engaged in a fight over some issue and one of them opened fire, following which they have been removed from duty and sent to the police lines, a senior officer said on Saturday.

A departmental probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Also Read | Dapoli Resort Case: Mumbai Court Remands Anil Parab’s Close Aide Sadanand Kadam to ED Custody Till March 15.

The constables posted at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur district -- Pradeep Singh and Abhishek Mishra -- had an argument that led to a fight on Friday.

One of the constables allegedly shot in the air with a service weapon.

Also Read | Kerala Hand Chopping Case: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Information on Accused.

Taking a serious note of the incident inside the police station, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma sent the constables to the police lines and ordered a departmental inquiry on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)