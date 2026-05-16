India News | Should Be Grieving Election Result at Home: BJP MP Rahul Sinha on FIR Against TMC Gen Secy Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): BJP MP Rahul Sinha on Saturday called for legal action against TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged inflammatory speeches during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Speaking with ANI, Sinha said that Banerjee should grieve the election result, in which the BJP secured a historic victory ending the 15-year rule of TMC, "at home."

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"The FIR has been filed against him for the kind of language Abhishek Banerjee used before and after the elections. Legal action should be taken on that... If he is disappointed with the election result, he should be grieving at home," he said.

Earlier today, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, saying that the TMC leaders acted tyrannically over the past several years.

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"Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and their leaders have acted tyrannically. People did not complain at that time because of fear. However, they are now ready to complain, and the police are ready to act on it, so justice will be served," Ghosh said.

His remarks came a day after an FIR was registered against Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections. The case was registered for his remarks regarding the playing of DJs and his statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered "provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches" during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official', along with other social media news platforms.

According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 192, 196, 351(2), 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)