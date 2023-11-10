Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror wing of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Anantnag's Bijbahara Jabalipura and other districts of Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case.

According to sources, these raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Four Beat Two Men With Iron Rods, Unleash Their Dog on Victims Following Dispute Over Riding Bike on Newly Constructed Road in Yakubpur Village.

The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused people, they said.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress Releases ‘Minority Declaration’, Promises Caste Census and Rs 4,000 Crore Budget for Welfare.

On November 8, the SIA conducted raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts in relation to a terror-funding case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)