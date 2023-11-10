Noida, November 10: The Noida police on Wednesday, November 8, arrested four people for allegedly beating two men with iron rods. The accused not only assaulted the two men but also unleashed their dog at the victims. The incident occurred following a dispute in Yakubpur village under the phase-2 police station. Complainant Mohit Sharma (30) also said that the suspects assaulted his nephew, Tushar Sharma, too.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 7, at around 10.30 pm when Sharma and his nephew accidentally rode over a newly constructed road in Yakubpur. In his complaint, Sharma said that he unknowingly hit a few wooden logs which were placed to restrict the road. Noida Shocker: Delivery Boy Rapes Woman After Finding Her Alone at Home, Steals Pistol From Cop While on Run; Arrested (Watch Video).

A few men who saw the incident started yelling at him. When Sharma said he would fix it, the men began hitting him and his nephew with iron rods. He also said that the men directed a dog to attack him. He claimed that he used a stick to escape the dog. Sharma also alleged that the dog bit him, causing him multiple wounds for which he received treatment later.

"Though the complainant's statement does not specify the dog’s breed, it is suspected to be a Pitbull," Vindhyachal Tiwari, SHO, Phase-2 police station, said. After being arrested on Wednesday, the suspects were produced before a judicial magistrate. The accused are Deepak Bhati, Ombir Bhati, Harinder Bhati, and Ajeet Bhati. All are residents of Yakubpur. Noida Shocker: Man Abuses, Stabs Golgappa Seller in Abdomen After Being Asked To Wait in Queue To Be Served in Sector 49; Case Registered.

The four accused have been booked under sections 289, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

