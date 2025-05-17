Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of a crackdown on terror-related activities in the valley, officials said.

They said the searches were conducted at multiple locations in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal and Srinagar.

According to the officials, the raids were part of the ongoing crackdown on terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

