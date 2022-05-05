Dhalai (Tripura) [India], May 5 (ANI): Peeved by the death of two minor siblings, an irate mob of villagers on Wednesday ransacked the Manikpur Primary Health Center (PHC) leaving the on-duty medical officer Pranab Debbarma grievously injured at Dhalai district in Tripura, said police.

The villagers alleged that the medical negligence caused the lives of the children.

According to the villagers, both the kids--Darmita Tripura (8) and Dharmanjay Tripura (5) were admitted to the PHC with complaints of fever. After the primary check-up, Medical Officer Pranab Debbarma who was on-duty administered injections followed by one oral medicine.

The family members of the kids alleged that after the medicines were given their health condition began to deteriorate and at around 2 pm in the afternoon, both the children breathed their last.

Aggravated by the untimely deaths, the local villagers ransacked the primary health centre and assaulted Dr Debbarma.

Speaking on the issue, Dr P Koloi, Chief Medical Officer Dhalai district said, "The parents of the patients were made aware of their critical condition. They had been advised to shift them to a better hospital but the parents refused. Preliminary symptoms of the patients suggested that they were infected with Malaria parasite."

However, he maintained, that after a certain period of time both the children breathed their last. The hospital authorities also arranged an ambulance to shift them but in vain, he added.

Dr Koloi claimed that it was a case of late arrival for treatment. The parents of the kids had also understood the fact and they even started for their home with mortal remains but all of a sudden, an irate group of villagers gathered in front of the hospital and launched vandalism.

Hearing about the incident, the local MLA reached the spot and placated the angry villagers. But as soon as the MLA left the spot, about 40 to 50 people once again barged into the hospital and thrashed Dr Pranab Debbarma.

"He sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body. He was first rushed to Chailengta hospital for treatment but given his critical condition, the doctors referred him to GBP hospital for advanced treatment," Dr Koloi said.

According to Dr Koloi, Police and TSR troops had been deployed in the area to avert any deterioration of the situation.

"The police first rescued Dr Debbarma and later shifted him to hospital for treatment. To build confidence among the other health workers, security of the hospital premises has been tightened," he added. (ANI)

