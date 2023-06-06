New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Two children were found dead inside a wooden box from a house in South East Delhi, hours after they went missing, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of two children, Neeraj (8) and Arti (6), were found inside a wooden box in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Student's Naked Body Found in Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel on Marine Drive, Watchman Missing.

"A call was received at Jamia Nagar police station that two bodies of children were found at house No. F2, Joga Bai extension. The children use to live in this house with their father Balbir, who works as a guard on the property," police said.

A local inquiry has revealed that the deceased children had lunch at 3 pm today with their parents and went missing at around 3.30 pm.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2023: Restoration Work of Tracks in Pahalgam Going On in Full Swing, Says BRO.

The parents and others started searching for them and later found them in the box, police said.

"The crime team has confirmed that there is no injury on the body and seems to be a case of accidental asphyxia," Delhi Police added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)