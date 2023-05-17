Gangtok, May 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 12,146.5 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, with focus on skilling youths and boosting essential civic facilities.

Tamang said that against the gross expenditure provision of Rs 12,146.5 crore, there will be a net outgo of Rs 11,806.5 crore in the current fiscal year.

Highlighting the salient features of the budget, he said the state government has decided to clear pending liabilities of the previous dispensation.

Sikkim has allocated adequate funds for the Skilled Youth Start-Up Scheme in order to enable the youth to become self-reliant and independent, the chief minister said.

An amount of Rs 60 crore has been provided for maintenance and creation of new roads.

In order to improve essential civic facilities in rural areas, the state government has earmarked funds for construction of crematoriums, ‘samaj ghars' (community centres) and club houses, he said.

A substantial amount has also been set aside for the resettlement of Pathing landslide victims, Tamang said.

Besides, for recreational and sports facilities for the youth, Sikkim has earmarked Rs 30 crore.

The discussion on the budget will be taken up on Thursday, Speaker Arun Upreti said.

The House also took up legislative business, with Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha tabling the Sikkim Global Technical University Bill, 2023 to clear the deck for setting up of the Sikkim Global Technical University at Rong in Namchi District.

