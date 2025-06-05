Pakyong (Sikkim) [India], June 5 (ANI): The evacuation of stranded tourists from Chaten has begun today at Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

According a release, the two MI 17 helicopters have successfully completed its first evacuation operation, transporting 39 evacuees from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. Additionally, four passengers were safely evacuated using the Cheetah Helicopter.

In order to provide convenience to the tourists to commute to Siliguri, the Government of Sikkim has further arranged SNT buses for their ease.

Additionally, MI-17 helicopter is on standby to assist in airlifting the stranded tourists to Bagdogra safely, ensuring support and safe transport are readily available for those in need, the release said.

Meanwhile, in support of the rescue efforts on the ongoing disaster in North Sikkim, the first sortie of the day, two MI-41 and MI-39, successfully departed from Pakyong Greenfield Airport towards Chaten early this morning.

According to a release, the aircraft comprises nine personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with their equipment, to provide support for ongoing disaster relief.

Likewise, a team from the Power Department, Government of Sikkim, and Airtel's telecommunication services is also being airlifted. They are on a mission to restore essential services, including telecommunications and electricity, using satellite-based technologies and portable backup batteries in areas rendered inaccessible by road.

As per the release, a team of police personnel from the communication branch with essential equipment are also proceeding towards the affected areas to bridge the gap between isolation and service and restore normalcy in the lives of those affected.

Due to the persistent bad weather in the region, helicopter sorties from Pakyong Greenfield Airport were temporarily suspended, which delayed further evacuations. However, as the weather conditions improved, a mission was carried out with the deployment of two helicopters to assist in the evacuation of tourists stranded in Lachen.

The deployment is to bolster on-the-ground initiatives in the remote region, where recent natural disruptions have significantly impacted access. The goal is to connect with isolated communities and facilitate the timely delivery of aid.

Several days of heavy rainfall have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.

Lachen village, the region's leading tourism hub, has been completely cut off. On June 4, the Army established foot connectivity to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists, who will be evacuated soon.

On June 3, nearly 30 tourists, including some foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters.

Meanwhile, six individuals are still missing after the landslide struck a military camp in the Chatten area of North Sikkim.

A rescuer from the army, who remains deployed at the spot of the landslide in Chatten that occurred on June 1, said that nine personnel have died in the incident. He added that the area had witnessed incessant rainfall from May 30, leading to a massive landslide.

The missing include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), wife of Lieutenant Colonel Sandhu, and their daughter Amayra Sandhu. (ANI)

