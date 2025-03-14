Gangtok, Mar 14 (PTI) The Sikkim government has started charging Rs 50 as entry fees for tourists visiting the state, officials said on Friday.

The charging of entry fees came into effect from this month under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules 2025, they said.

The fees are being collected at hotels during check-in and are deposited into the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund to improve tourism infrastructure and services across the state, the officials said.

All tourists, barring children under the age of five are being charged the amount for stay for up to 30 days, they said.

A tourist coming again after a month will be levied the charge again, the officials said.

The state government plans to use the revenue generated to enhance road connectivity, improve cleanliness, and develop tourism infrastructure, ensuring a better experience for visitors, they added.

